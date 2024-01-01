https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8899141Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHead (self-portrait as p. kubínčan) by Arnold Peter Weisz KubínčanOriginal public domain image from Web umeniaMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8899141View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1129 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3294 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 4706 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadHead (self-portrait as p. kubínčan) by Arnold Peter Weisz KubínčanMore