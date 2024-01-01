https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8899209Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFruit still life with a bust i.Original public domain image from Web umeniaMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8899209View LicenseJPEGInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1897 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1897 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1897 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1897 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1992 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2846 x 5000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFruit still life with a bust i.More