https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8899587Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTwo tournament knights: the first with a wreath on a cap decorated with feathers, the second with a wreathOriginal public domain image from Web umeniaMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8899587View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 757 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2207 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3153 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadTwo tournament knights: the first with a wreath on a cap decorated with feathers, the second with a wreathMore