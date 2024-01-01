rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8899826
Study of female head in profile by Michelangelo Buonarroti
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Study of female head in profile by Michelangelo Buonarroti

Original public domain image from Web umenia

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8899826

View CC0 License

Study of female head in profile by Michelangelo Buonarroti

More