https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8900205Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSketch of fireplace with kitchen utensils by Friedrich Carl von ScheidlinOriginal public domain image from Web umeniaMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8900205View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 838 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2443 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3490 x 5000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSketch of fireplace with kitchen utensils by Friedrich Carl von ScheidlinMore