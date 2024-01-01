https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901782Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMountain & forest landscape, border background psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDID : 8901782View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 2919 x 1946 px | 300 dpi | 50.16 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2919 x 1946 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Mountain & forest landscape, border background psdMore