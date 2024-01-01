Freshly baked bread loaf png sticker, transparent background More Free Royalty Free Transparent PNG ID : 8902271 View License

This image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixel

PNG Social Media PNG 1080 x 1080 px

Instagram Post PNG 1080 x 1080 px

Facebook Post PNG 1080 x 1080 px

Medium PNG 1500 x 1500 px

Best Quality PNG 3212 x 3212 px

Free Download