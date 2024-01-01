https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8904201Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFirst lithographic print in the primary triad of colors: Red, blue, yellow, by aid of Vogel-Kurtz photographic process in natural colorsOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8904201View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 704 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2055 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4608 x 2705 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFirst lithographic print in the primary triad of colors: Red, blue, yellow, by aid of Vogel-Kurtz photographic process in natural colorsMore