Leaf pattern png vintage sticker, painting by Pierre Joseph Redouté on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More Premium Royalty Free Transparent PNG ID : 8904342 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PNG Instagram Story PNG 1080 x 1920 px

Facebook Story PNG 1080 x 1920 px

Pinterest Pin PNG 1080 x 1920 px

Mobile Wallpaper PNG 1080 x 1920 px

Best Quality PNG 2250 x 4000 px