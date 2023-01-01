rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8904794
PNG vintage floral frame sticker, painting by Pierre Joseph Redouté on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

PNG vintage floral frame sticker, painting by Pierre Joseph Redouté on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

More
Premium
Royalty Free Transparent PNG
ID : 
8904794

View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

PNG vintage floral frame sticker, painting by Pierre Joseph Redouté on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

More