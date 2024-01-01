Carolina is by vertue of a warr and under of hand and se all of the Right Honble. Charles Craven, Esqt. Governr. of this province unto me directed, dated the 13 day of March - 1714 I have caused to be ad measured & laid out unto Robert Wilkinson a plantation cont. 500 acres lying on Port Royall jsts in Gromvelle County bounding to the north on John Greatons land & on Jno. Howells lands, and on Coll. John Barnwells, to the west on Rich Hatcher, to the s. west on vacant land to the s. east on Robert Wilkinson land & to the n. east on vacant land and auth such form and marks as are represented in a plat hereof certefied and returned this 6 day of July 1714
Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth