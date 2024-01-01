rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905124
Gleason's new standard map of the world : on the projection of J. S. Christopher, Modern College, Blackheath…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Gleason's new standard map of the world : on the projection of J. S. Christopher, Modern College, Blackheath, England ; scientifically and practically correct ; as "it is."

Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8905124

View License

Gleason's new standard map of the world : on the projection of J. S. Christopher, Modern College, Blackheath, England ; scientifically and practically correct ; as "it is."

More