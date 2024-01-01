rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905125
Hammond's enlarged map of Europe of to-day showing boundaries of the new states as determined by the peace conference

Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8905125

View License

