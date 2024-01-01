rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905173
Newsmap : week of December 16 to December 22, 224th week of the war, 106th week of U.S. Participation. Monday, December 27, 1943

Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
8905173

View License

