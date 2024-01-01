rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905181
New map of New York City : from the latest authentic surveys, showing all ferries, and all steamship docks both…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

New map of New York City : from the latest authentic surveys, showing all ferries, and all steamship docks both foreign and coastwise lines

Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8905181

View License

New map of New York City : from the latest authentic surveys, showing all ferries, and all steamship docks both foreign and coastwise lines

More