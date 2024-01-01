https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905187Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Niagara Falls and Niagara River from Lake Erie down to Lake Ontario Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8905187View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 622 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1813 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 9785 x 5068 px | 300 dpiFree Download Niagara Falls and Niagara River from Lake Erie down to Lake Ontario More