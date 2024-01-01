rawpixel
Newsmap : week of October 14 to October 21, 215th week of the war, 97th week of U.S. participation. Monday…
Newsmap : week of October 14 to October 21, 215th week of the war, 97th week of U.S. participation. Monday, October 25, 1943

Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth

