https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905214Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Plan showing the Norfolk Western and Medfield and Medway Street Railways and their connections Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8905214View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 928 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2708 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5628 x 4354 px | 300 dpiFree Download Plan showing the Norfolk Western and Medfield and Medway Street Railways and their connections More