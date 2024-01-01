rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905273
The Confederate States of America ten dollars - $10,000 worth of premiums! To be given away with Dr. Seth Arnold's Cough Killer.

Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth

ID : 
8905273

