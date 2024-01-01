rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905349
Use Whittmore's Bayberry Glycerine Soap for the skin & complexion. Use Whittemore's Lava Soap for office or home use in removing ink and other stains.

Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth

