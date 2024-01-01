rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905431
Plate 50: Arctic Three-toed Woodpecker, Three-toed Woodpecker by Louis Agassiz Fuertes
Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth

