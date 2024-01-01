https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905432Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Panel 3: Black Guillemot, Puffin, Razor-billed Auk, Dovekie, Brunnich's Murre by Louis Agassiz FuertesOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8905432View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 898 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2620 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3849 x 5142 px | 300 dpiFree Download Panel 3: Black Guillemot, Puffin, Razor-billed Auk, Dovekie, Brunnich's Murre by Louis Agassiz FuertesMore