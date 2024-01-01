https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905464Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Panel 13: Baldpate, European Widgeon, Green-winged Teal, European Teal, Blue-winged Teal by Louis Agassiz FuertesOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8905464View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 898 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2619 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5127 x 3836 px | 300 dpiFree Download Panel 13: Baldpate, European Widgeon, Green-winged Teal, European Teal, Blue-winged Teal by Louis Agassiz FuertesMore