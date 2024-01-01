rawpixel
Plate 91: Ruby-crowned Kinglet, Golden-crowned Kinglet, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher by Allan Brooks
Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
