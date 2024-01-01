rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905497
An illustrated map of Chicago : youthful city of the big shoulders, restless, ingenious, wilful, violent, proud…
An illustrated map of Chicago : youthful city of the big shoulders, restless, ingenious, wilful, violent, proud to be alive!

Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8905497

View License

