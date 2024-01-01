https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905527Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Plate 35: Heath Hen, Ring-necked Pheasant, Ruffed Grouse by Louis Agassiz FuertesOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8905527View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 898 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2618 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3840 x 5133 px | 300 dpiFree Download Plate 35: Heath Hen, Ring-necked Pheasant, Ruffed Grouse by Louis Agassiz FuertesMore