https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905530Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Plate 31: Willet, Upland Plover, Western Willet, Buff-breaster Sandpiper by Louis Agassiz FuertesOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8905530View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 903 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2634 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5115 x 3849 px | 300 dpiFree Download Plate 31: Willet, Upland Plover, Western Willet, Buff-breaster Sandpiper by Louis Agassiz FuertesMore