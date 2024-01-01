https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905536Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text A man kidnapped! : A public meeting at Faneuil Hall will be held... to secure justice for a man claimed as a slave by a Virginia kidnapper Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8905536View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 931 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2716 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4358 x 5616 px | 300 dpiFree Download A man kidnapped! : A public meeting at Faneuil Hall will be held... to secure justice for a man claimed as a slave by a Virginia kidnapper More