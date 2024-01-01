rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905599
Map of the city of Washington in the District of Columbia shewing the architectvre and history from the most ancient times down to the present

Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8905599

View License

