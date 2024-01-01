rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905619
Fairmount Park, Philadelphia, 1868 : with limits, as prescribed in Act of Assembly, approved March 26th, 1868 :…
Fairmount Park, Philadelphia, 1868 : with limits, as prescribed in Act of Assembly, approved March 26th, 1868 : showing the trees and woods nearly as now existing with a study for roads & paths

Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
8905619

View License

Fairmount Park, Philadelphia, 1868 : with limits, as prescribed in Act of Assembly, approved March 26th, 1868 : showing the trees and woods nearly as now existing with a study for roads & paths

