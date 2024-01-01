https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905640Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Bob paper doll in outfits with head turned to the right Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8905640View LicenseJPEGInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1951 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1951 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1951 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1951 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1937 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2026 x 3660 px | 300 dpiFree Download Bob paper doll in outfits with head turned to the right More