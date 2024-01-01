https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905646Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Map of Jamaica : prepared from the best authorities by order of His Excellency Sir Henry Wylie Norman, G.C.B. G.C.M.G., C.I.E., Captain General and Governor in Chief Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8905646View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 519 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1512 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 13268 x 5733 px | 300 dpiFree Download Map of Jamaica : prepared from the best authorities by order of His Excellency Sir Henry Wylie Norman, G.C.B. G.C.M.G., C.I.E., Captain General and Governor in Chief More