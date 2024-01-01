rawpixel
Map of Jamaica : prepared from the best authorities by order of His Excellency Sir Henry Wylie Norman, G.C.B. G.C.M.G., C.I.E., Captain General and Governor in Chief

Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth

