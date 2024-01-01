https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905684Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Map of Port Angeles, Washington Territory : compiled from a true copy of the U.S. survey thereof on file in the General Land Office, certified February 2nd 1864 by J.M. Edmunds, commissioner Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8905684View LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 795 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2319 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7157 x 4743 px | 300 dpiFree Download Map of Port Angeles, Washington Territory : compiled from a true copy of the U.S. survey thereof on file in the General Land Office, certified February 2nd 1864 by J.M. Edmunds, commissioner More