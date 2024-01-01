https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905690Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Map of the races of Europe and adjoining portions of Asia and Africa Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8905690View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1009 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2943 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7307 x 6145 px | 300 dpiFree Download Map of the races of Europe and adjoining portions of Asia and Africa More