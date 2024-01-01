https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905711Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text North Atlantic Ocean, southeast coast of North America, including the Bahamas and Greater Antilles Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8905711View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 891 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2597 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7785 x 10490 px | 300 dpiFree Download North Atlantic Ocean, southeast coast of North America, including the Bahamas and Greater Antilles More