https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905719Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Map of the Boston Metropolitan District showing park reservations and holdings of the Metropolitan District Commission and other public reservations Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8905719View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1054 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3075 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6051 x 6887 px | 300 dpiFree Download Map of the Boston Metropolitan District showing park reservations and holdings of the Metropolitan District Commission and other public reservations More