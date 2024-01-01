https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905722Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Mogg's strangers guide to London : exhibiting all the various alterations & improvements complete to the present time Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8905722View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1020 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2974 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6126 x 5206 px | 300 dpiFree Download Mogg's strangers guide to London : exhibiting all the various alterations & improvements complete to the present time More