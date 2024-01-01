https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905727Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text A new chart of the seas surrounding the island of Cuba, with the soundings, currents, ships, courses &c. and a map of the island itself lately made by an officer in the Navy Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8905727View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 883 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2576 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4489 x 3304 px | 300 dpiFree Download A new chart of the seas surrounding the island of Cuba, with the soundings, currents, ships, courses &c. and a map of the island itself lately made by an officer in the Navy More