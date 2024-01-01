rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905771
Part of New York in 1742 : showing the site of the present park, the collect and the little collect ponds, and a portion of the west side of Broadway

Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth

8905771

