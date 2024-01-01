https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905771Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Part of New York in 1742 : showing the site of the present park, the collect and the little collect ponds, and a portion of the west side of Broadway Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8905771View LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 792 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2311 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4368 x 2884 px | 300 dpiFree Download Part of New York in 1742 : showing the site of the present park, the collect and the little collect ponds, and a portion of the west side of Broadway More