A pocket companion of Ireland : containing all the cities, market towns, boroughs, all ye great roads, and…
A pocket companion of Ireland : containing all the cities, market towns, boroughs, all ye great roads, and principal cross roads with the computed miles from town to town

Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8905773

