https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905833Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text A survey of the empire group : with a complete distance table, a compendious index of cities and post offices, with populations and much statistical data Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8905833View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1118 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3262 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 11712 x 12568 px | 300 dpiFree Download A survey of the empire group : with a complete distance table, a compendious index of cities and post offices, with populations and much statistical data More