https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Wage map no. 1 - Polk Street to Twelfth, Halsted Street to Jefferson, Chicago ; Wage map no. 2 - Polk Street to Twelfth, Jefferson Street to Beach, Chicago

Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8905862

View License

