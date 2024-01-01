https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906048Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text A comprehensive atlas geographical, historical & commercial title page Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8906048View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 772 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2250 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5310 x 3414 px | 300 dpiFree Download A comprehensive atlas geographical, historical & commercial title page More