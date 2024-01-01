rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Jones, McDuffee & Stratton. Crockery, china & lamps, six floors, wholesale & retail, 51 to 59 Federal St., 120 Franklin St. Boston.

Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8906189

View License

