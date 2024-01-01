https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906196Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Based on a rock, virtue firm stands when foaming surges break up on the sands. J & P. Coats Best Six Cord, 200 yds, 40 Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8906196View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 959 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2383 x 1904 px | 300 dpiFree Download Based on a rock, virtue firm stands when foaming surges break up on the sands. J & P. Coats Best Six Cord, 200 yds, 40 More