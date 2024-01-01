https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906258Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Temperature chart of the United States : showing the distribution by isothermal curves of the mean annual temperature of the lower atmosphere Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8906258View LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 804 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2346 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7949 x 5329 px | 300 dpiFree Download Temperature chart of the United States : showing the distribution by isothermal curves of the mean annual temperature of the lower atmosphere More