https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
The white wampum, by E. Pauline Johnson (Tekahionwake), illustrations by Ethel Reed
Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
8906353

