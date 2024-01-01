https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906366Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text The Cape Verd Islands, laid down from the remarks and observations of experienced navigators Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8906366View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 805 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2349 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5088 x 7581 px | 300 dpiFree Download The Cape Verd Islands, laid down from the remarks and observations of experienced navigators More