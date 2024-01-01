https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906378Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Powder - "J & P. Coats" "best six cord" white, assorted colors, black, spool cotton. J. & P. Coats thread Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8906378View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 786 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2656 x 1740 px | 300 dpiFree Download Powder - "J & P. Coats" "best six cord" white, assorted colors, black, spool cotton. J. & P. Coats thread More