rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906411
A map of the North Pole with all the territories that lye near it, known to us &c. According to the latest…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A map of the North Pole with all the territories that lye near it, known to us &c. According to the latest discoveries, and most exact observations : agreeable to modern history

Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8906411

View License

A map of the North Pole with all the territories that lye near it, known to us &c. According to the latest discoveries, and most exact observations : agreeable to modern history

More